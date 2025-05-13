Look: Reds Owner Bob Castellini Reacts to Pete Rose Being Reinstated by Major League Baseball
On Tuesday, it was announced that Pete Rose was reinstated by Major League Baseball.
Rose was banned from baseball in 1989 for gambling on the Cincinnati Reds when he was managing the team. The National Baseball Hall of Fame made him ineligible for induction and off the ballot in 199, his first year eligible.
He passed away on September 30, 2024.
The Cincinnati Reds Principal Owner, Bob Castellini, put out a statement on Major League Baseball's decision.
"On behalf of the Reds and our generations of loyal fans, we are thankful for the decision of Commissioner Manfred and Major League Baseball regarding the removal of Pete from the permanently ineligible list," Castellini said. "Pete is one of the greatest players in baseball history and Reds Country will continue to celebrate him as we always have."
"We are especially happy for the Rose family to receive this new and what this decision could mean for them and all of Pete's fans."
Rose will become eligible for Hall of Fame consideration in 2027.
You can see the full statement below:
