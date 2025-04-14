Making History: Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene in Rare Company
Cincinnati Reds ace Hunter Greene became just the fifth pitcher since 1901 with 30+ strikeouts, fewer than five walks, and no more than just three runs allowed in his four appearances of a season according to Sarah Langs.
He joins Joe Musgrove, Corbin Burnes, Dizzy Dean, and Christy Mathewson as the only pitchers to accomplish this.
The 25-year-old is 2-1 with a 0.98 ERA on the season. He has a WHIP of 0.58, which ranks first in Major League Baseball.
Opponents are slashing just .126/.162/.211 /.372 against Greene this season.
The Reds are 2-2 in games started by Greene, but in his last three games, he's given up just one run total. Cincinnati's starting rotation has the second-best ERA in the league at 2.68 and their pitching staff as a whole ranks third in MLB with an ERA of 2.87.
The Reds' offense has struggled to start the season, but if Greene and the rest of the staff keep pitching like this, they should be right in the thick of the National League Central race.
