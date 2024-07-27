New York Yankees Make Blockbuster Trade, Likely Out of Jonathan India Sweepstakes
CINCINNATI — The New York Yankees have agreed to trade for Miami Marlins All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr.
The 26-year-old is a one-time All-Star and has experience at shortstop, second base and the outfield. He's slashing .249/.323/.407 this season.
The move likely takes the Yankees out of the running for Reds infielder Jonathan India. New York has expressed interest in India ahead of the July 30 deadline. They've also made it clear that they like a few of the Reds' veteran relief pitchers.
While something could still get done for a bullpen arm, it's hard to envision a scenario where the Yankees are still in the running for India following the addition of Chisholm.
