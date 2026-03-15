Cincinnati Reds Continue Roster Cuts, Send Fan Favorite to Minor League Camp

The Cincinnati Reds continued their roster cuts on Sunday morning, reassigning fan favorite Tejay Antone to minor league camp.

Antone started out strong in camp, but has struggled in his last couple of outings. He's given up five runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He has walked four batters and struck out seven. Antone was a longshot to make the Opening Day roster because he wasn't on the 40-man.

The 32-year-old has been one of the best stories in baseball, coming back from three separate Tommy John surgeries.

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“That’s a big deal coming back from multiple injuries and having the want to do that," Reds catcher Jose Trevino told Charlie Goldsmith. "That’s resilience.”

When healthy, Antone has been dominant with the Reds. Over 61 games with Cincinnati, the right-hander has an ERA of just 2.47.

“He has a career in the big leagues," Reds outfielder Blake Dunn said. "Coming back from three Tommy Johns, you very rarely see guys come back from two let alone three. He’s out there competing, doing very well, throwing a lot of strikes, getting outs and I’ve seen 95 (mph on the radar gun). That’s a testament to his work ethic and the ability he does have.”

If Antone goes down to Louisville and pitches well, it's likely we will see him in Cincinnati at some point this year.

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