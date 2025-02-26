Inside The Reds

Reds' Nick Lodolo Healthy and "Ready to Roll" This Season

The Reds' are hoping for a healthy season from Nick Lodolo.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 11, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo has the talent to be a dominant left-hander, but injuries have consistently held him back.

Despite throwing a career-high 115 1/3 innings in 2024, Lodolo landed on the injured list four times. However, as he enters the 2025 season, he finally feels healthy and ready to contribute at full strength.

"I could actually train this offseason," Lodolo said on the Jim Day Podcast. "I feel great. I took the offseason really seriously because it was my first one in a couple of years that I could really put together a full plan and execute it."

For the past three seasons, Lodolo’s leg issues were so persistent that he never participated in pitcher fielding practice (PFP), as Jim Day noted. That changed this spring.

"Last week was my first full day of spring training in two years," Lodolo said. "It felt good to just be back as part of team stretch, drills, and team defense. I was excited."

It took time for the Reds’ medical staff to pinpoint the root of the issue, but once they did, Lodolo says he finally feels like himself again.

"Yeah, we found the root of it. I’m not going to get into the specifics of that, but I am good now and ready to roll."

This offseason, the 27-year-old put an emphasis on building strength to help his body endure a full season.

"Yeah, just overall strength. Especially after last year, I could really tell how undertrained I was. Running with that into the offseason and realizing where I needed to get myself—that was the whole mindset. Obviously, I needed to train my legs a lot because they hadn’t been. Overall, there was a huge emphasis on lower-body strength, agility, and being able to move again."

If Lodolo can stay on the mound for 150 innings in 2025, it would be a significant boost for the Reds.

You can listen to Lodolo's full episode of the Jim Day Podcast here.

Published
