Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall Sheds Light on Where Gavin Lux Fits Defensively
The Reds acquired some offensive help when they acquired Gavin Lux in a trade with the Dodgers.
“We talked about it a couple of weeks ago," Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall told reporters. "We knew he was available. We knew they were trying to get somebody else. We talked about it internally. We kept tabs with them. It came about [in] the last probably handful of days,
The first question that comes to mind is where Lux fits defensively on this team. Last season, Lux appeared in the field for 139 games, with 138 of those at second base. However, Matt McLain is clearly projected to be the Reds' starting second baseman.
"If you look at our team last year, people argued we had too many infielders to begin the year and obviously, that didn't play itself out," Krall said. "We were last in WAR in first base, third base, and DH. We look at him as a guy that is going to come in and play second base, play some outfield, and DH some in spring training. We will also give him a look at third and short and see where he is defensively with all those positions."
Krall was asked specifically if acquiring Lux means Matt McLain will play center field more after playing there some in the Arizona Fall League.
"No, we will figure that out in spring training," Krall said.
It seems the Reds plan to utilize Lux as a super-utility player, moving him around the diamond to ensure his bat remains in the lineup against right-handed pitching.
