Report: Cincinnati Reds Promoting Two Top 20 Prospects
The Cincinnati Reds are promoting number seven-ranked prospect Tyson Lewis to Low-A Daytona from the Arizona Complex League. Number 17-ranked prospect Arnoldo Lantigua and catcher Dayne Leonard are also being promoted.
Lewis was drafted in the second round in the 2024 draft out of high school and has been excellent in the ACL. He slashed .340/.396/.532 with six home runs, 19 stolen bases and five triples. Lewis looks the part and will most likely begin to rise through prospect rankings sooner rather than later.
Arnaldo Lantigua was acquired from the Dodgers this past offseason for international pool money. Lantigua is slashing .268/.345/.519 with 10 home runs and 14 doubles. The outfielder is just 19 years old and has really great bat speed and profiles as a corner outfielder.
Dayne Leonard was signed to a Minor League contract this offseason and was assigned to the ACL. He slashed .395/.489/.553 with five extra base hits. Leonard plays third base but mostly at catcher.
These young guys played very well this season in Arizona and look to continue their success at the next level.
