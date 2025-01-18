Inside The Reds

Look": Reds Complete Trade With Dodgers, Acquire Prospect Arnaldo Lantigua

Lantigua hit .310 in the Dominican Summer League last season.

Greg Kuffner

President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall takes questions during an event to introduce the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.
President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall takes questions during an event to introduce the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.
The Reds have made another trade with the Dodgers. Just 11 days after acquiring Gavin Lux from Los Angeles, they're acquiring for 19-year-old prospect Arnaldo Lantigua from the Dodgers in exchange for international cap space.

Lantigua hit .301/.430/.575 with a wRC+ of 161 in the Dominican Summer League last season.

"Lantigua was one of the most intriguing players that was going to move stateside for the Dodgers this year," Bruce Kuntz of Just Baseball Media wrote. "Outfielder with big power. Would’ve ranked in the 25-30 range of my preseason list."

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

