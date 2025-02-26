Report: Reds Still Looking for More Rotation Depth
Despite retaining Nick Martinez on a qualifying offer, signing Wade Miley, and trading for Brady Singer, the Reds are still seeking additional rotation depth, according to FanSided’s Robert Murray.
"Among the teams that are looking for a starting pitcher include the Cincinnati Reds," Murray said on The Baseball Insiders Podcast. "I mentioned that they're mostly looking at an NRI, but I would not be surprised if that turns out to be a Major League contract at some point. I am not saying anything is imminent, but they're a team to watch."
Earlier this offseason, Reds manager Terry Francona mentioned you can never have too much pitching depth.
"I was so happy that when you think you have enough pitching, go get more,"Francona said on theReds Hot Stove Show. "If it ends up where we have to maybe aggravate someone and send them down or put them in the bullpen, you know what, good for us."
You can listen to the full podcast episode here.
