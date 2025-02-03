State of the Reds: Nick Krall Provides Key Updates Ahead of Spring Training
Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall joined MLB Network Radio on Sunday morning and discussed a variety of topics ahead of spring training.
Here's a summary of the big topics he addressed:
On where new Red Gavin Lux will play defensively:
“He can play second base," Krall said. We’re going to try him at third and left field as well.”
On what new Reds reliever Taylor Rogers brings to the bullpen:
“He’s pitched in the back end of the bullpen. He’s got some saves, got some closing experience. I know he didn’t really get lefties out last year but the BABIP was pretty inflated. If you look what he did the last three years, it’s been pretty good.”
Krall also mentioned the Rogers trade announcement was delayed because he was hosting a show on MLB Network Radio and they didn't want to tell him while he was on air.
On the importance of Nick Martinez:
“I can’t thank him more for what he brings to this club in terms of knowing his body, knowing who he is, taking the ball, not complaining, and making sure he’s a complete pitcher.”
On Luis Mey
Krall mentioned Mey will compete in spring training, but it's more likely he will pitch in Triple-A than the big leagues to start the season.
“We’ll see where he is. He’s probably gonna end up slated more for Triple-A than he is the big leagues to start the season.”
On newly acquired Reds Austin Hays:
"We look at him and think this guy has really got a chance of bouncing back. He's got a chance to be a really good player, especially in our ballpark. We are really excited to have him. He's motivated to come back and get back to where he was."
On outfield playing time:
"Hays is going to be in the outfield. Spencer Steer plays infield and outfield. TJ Friedl, Jake Fraley, Stuart Fairchild, all those guys are going to be competing for playing time in the outfield at different spots."
