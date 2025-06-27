Inside The Reds

Update on Friday's Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres Game

The game will be slightly delayed.

Greg Kuffner

A storm delays the MLB game between Cincinnati Reds and Minnesota Twins at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds announced that their game against the San Diego Padres will now start at 7:20 ET on Friday at Great American Ball Park.

The game was scheduled to begin at 7:10 ET, but was delayed due to rain.

Nick Martinez will start on the mound for the Reds, while Dylan Cease will take the ball for the Padres.

The Reds enter Friday's game with a 42-39 record and the Padres sit at 44-36.

You can see the announcement below:

GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

