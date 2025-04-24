Inside The Reds

Watch: Cincinnati Reds Catcher Austin Wynns Has Big Day, Hear It on All Broadcasts

Wynns made history on Wednesday.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Wynns (38) hits a base hit in the fifth inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sunday, April 13, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Wynns (38) hits a base hit in the fifth inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sunday, April 13, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
On Wednesday, Austin Wynns became just the fifth Cincinnati Reds player since 1900 to record nine or more hits in any two-game span.

He had three more hits in Wednesday's win against the Marlins.

The veteran is now hitting .500 with an OPS of 1.420 and three home runs over 10 games.

"Hey man, I am just going in with a good game plan," Wynns told Jim Day on the field yesterday. "Talking with the hitting coaches, sticking with it and having a pro at-bat. Just putting the barrel on the ball."

Hear his home run and RBI double on Reds and Marlins television and radio.

