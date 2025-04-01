Watch: Cincinnati Reds' Slugger Christian Encarnacion-Strand Leaves Game After Being Hit By Pitch
Christian Encarnacion-Strand left the game in the seventh inning of the Reds’ game against the Texas Rangers on Monday.
In the sixth, the slugger was hit in the right wrist with a pitch. He stayed in the game to run the bases but was replaced in the field the next inning.
Encarnacion-Strand’s right wrist was the same wrist that he fractured last year when being hit by a Michael Lorenzen fastball. The injury caused him to get surgery and miss most of the season.
Jim Day mentioned on the broadcast that it seems to be precautionary with the Reds leading 12-0, but they won’t know more until they get it checked out.
Losing Encarnacion-Strand would be a huge blow to the Cincinnati lineup. He’s been off to a fantastic start this season and the Reds are already without Austin Hays and Tyler Stephenson.
UPDATE: Reds manager Terry Francona said X-rays were negative after the game. Great news for the Reds' slugger.
You can watch the play happen below:
