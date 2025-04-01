Inside The Reds

Watch: Cincinnati Reds' Slugger Christian Encarnacion-Strand Leaves Game After Being Hit By Pitch

Jim Day reported it seems to be precautionary.

Greg Kuffner

Mar 29, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand (33) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Mar 29, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand (33) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Christian Encarnacion-Strand left the game in the seventh inning of the Reds’ game against the Texas Rangers on Monday.

In the sixth, the slugger was hit in the right wrist with a pitch. He stayed in the game to run the bases but was replaced in the field the next inning.

Encarnacion-Strand’s right wrist was the same wrist that he fractured last year when being hit by a Michael Lorenzen fastball. The injury caused him to get surgery and miss most of the season.

Jim Day mentioned on the broadcast that it seems to be precautionary with the Reds leading 12-0, but they won’t know more until they get it checked out.

Losing Encarnacion-Strand would be a huge blow to the Cincinnati lineup. He’s been off to a fantastic start this season and the Reds are already without Austin Hays and Tyler Stephenson.

UPDATE: Reds manager Terry Francona said X-rays were negative after the game. Great news for the Reds' slugger.

You can watch the play happen below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published |Modified
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News