Brent Suter Sends Heartfelt Message to Reds Fans After Signing with Angels

On Thursday, a report surfaced that former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brent Suter was close to signing with the Los Angeles Angels.

Suter shared a heartfelt message with Reds fans on Instagram on Friday morning.

"Thank you, Reds Nation for two of the best years of my life," Suter wrote. "You are all forever in my heart and Cincy is forever my home."

The left-hander appeared in 95 games for the Reds over the past two seasons, posting a 3.43 ERA in 133 1/3 innings.

Suter has spent time with the Milwaukee Brewers, Colorado Rockies, and Reds during in 10-year career, appearing in 348 games with a 3.57 ERA.

With Sam Moll, Brock Burke, and Caleb Ferguson all on the roster, it felt more and more likely that Suter would not be returning to Cincinnati.

He is known for his energetic personality, his impressions, and his work in the Cincinnati community. Suter is one of those players who will always be easy to root for.

