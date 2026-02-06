Brent Suter Sends Heartfelt Message to Reds Fans After Signing with Angels
In this story:
On Thursday, a report surfaced that former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brent Suter was close to signing with the Los Angeles Angels.
Suter shared a heartfelt message with Reds fans on Instagram on Friday morning.
"Thank you, Reds Nation for two of the best years of my life," Suter wrote. "You are all forever in my heart and Cincy is forever my home."
The left-hander appeared in 95 games for the Reds over the past two seasons, posting a 3.43 ERA in 133 1/3 innings.
Suter has spent time with the Milwaukee Brewers, Colorado Rockies, and Reds during in 10-year career, appearing in 348 games with a 3.57 ERA.
With Sam Moll, Brock Burke, and Caleb Ferguson all on the roster, it felt more and more likely that Suter would not be returning to Cincinnati.
He is known for his energetic personality, his impressions, and his work in the Cincinnati community. Suter is one of those players who will always be easy to root for.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds
Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season
Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest
Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List
Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster
Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic
Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career
Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer
Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners
One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder
How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans
Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade
Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected
Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season
What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next
Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class
Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4