Reds Announce Pitchers for Spring Training Opener Against Guardians
In this story:
The Cincinnati Reds kick off Spring Training on Saturday afternoon with a showdown against the Cleveland Guardians.
Here are the pitchers we can expect to see on Saturday.
Chase Burns
Burns will get the start for the Reds. He is competing with Rhett Lowder and Brandon Williamson for the fifth spot in the rotation. In 2025, the 23-year-old appeared in 13 games for the Reds, including eight starts. He had an ERA of 4.10 with 80 strikeouts in 68 innings.
Rhett Lowder
Lowder is also competing for the fifth spot in the rotation. Lowder appeared in minor league rehab games last season, but has not pitched in a big league game since 2024. It will be interesting to see how sharp Lowder looks.
Julian Aguiar
Aguiar is a long shot to make the Opening Day roster. Similar to Lowder, Aguiar missed the entire 2025 season, though his was due to Tommy John Surgery. Aguiar last appeared in a game in 2024.
Hagen Danner
The Reds signed Danner to a minor league deal earlier this offseason. The former second-round draft pick spent 2025 with the Mariners organization and has not appeared in a big league game since 2023.
Darren McCaughan
The Reds signed McCaughan to a minor league deal this offseason. In 2025, McCaughan appeared in three games for the Twins, allowing just one run in 5 1/3 innings.
Anthony Misiewicz
The Reds added Misiewicz on a minor league deal in January. had had plenty of big league experience throughout his career. From 2020 to 2025, the 31-year-old has appeared in 136 games with the Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees, Kansas City Royals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Minnesota Twins, and Detroit Tigers.
The Reds and Guardians will kick off at 3:05 ET at Goodyear Ballpark.
Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds
Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season
Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest
Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List
Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster
Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic
Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career
Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer
Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners
One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder
How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans
Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade
Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected
Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season
What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next
Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class
Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4