The Cincinnati Reds kick off Spring Training on Saturday afternoon with a showdown against the Cleveland Guardians.

Here are the pitchers we can expect to see on Saturday.

Chase Burns

Burns will get the start for the Reds. He is competing with Rhett Lowder and Brandon Williamson for the fifth spot in the rotation. In 2025, the 23-year-old appeared in 13 games for the Reds, including eight starts. He had an ERA of 4.10 with 80 strikeouts in 68 innings.

Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) poses for a portrait during the Cincinnati Reds picture day, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lowder is also competing for the fifth spot in the rotation. Lowder appeared in minor league rehab games last season, but has not pitched in a big league game since 2024. It will be interesting to see how sharp Lowder looks.

Julian Aguiar

Aguiar is a long shot to make the Opening Day roster. Similar to Lowder, Aguiar missed the entire 2025 season, though his was due to Tommy John Surgery. Aguiar last appeared in a game in 2024.

Hagen Danner

The Reds signed Danner to a minor league deal earlier this offseason. The former second-round draft pick spent 2025 with the Mariners organization and has not appeared in a big league game since 2023.

Darren McCaughan

The Reds signed McCaughan to a minor league deal this offseason. In 2025, McCaughan appeared in three games for the Twins, allowing just one run in 5 1/3 innings.

Anthony Misiewicz

The Reds added Misiewicz on a minor league deal in January. had had plenty of big league experience throughout his career. From 2020 to 2025, the 31-year-old has appeared in 136 games with the Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees, Kansas City Royals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Minnesota Twins, and Detroit Tigers.

The Reds and Guardians will kick off at 3:05 ET at Goodyear Ballpark.

