Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Hired by San Diego Padres

Former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Wil Myers was hired by the San Diego Padres as a special assignment coach, working in player development.

The Padres hired former Major League relief pitcher Craig Stammen as their new manager over the offseason.

Myers appeared in 37 games for the Reds in 2023, slashing .189/.257/.283 with six extra-base hits, before being designated for assignment in June.

The 35-year-old has not played in a Major League game since. He spent time with the Padres, Tampa Bay Rays, and Reds over his 11-year career. In 2013, he was named American League Rookie of the Year and made his only All-Star game in 2016 with San Diego.

Myers was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the third round of the 2009 MLB Draft out of Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point, North Carolina. He made his MLB debut on June 18, 2013, as a 22-year-old and went 0-4 in a game against the Boston Red Sox.

