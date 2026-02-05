Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Signs Deal With Division Rival

Former Ciincinnati Reds outfielder Jacob Hurtubise signed a minor league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

Hurtubise surprised a lot of people in 2025 when he and Blake Dunn made the Opening Day roster over Stuart Fairchild. However, he appeared in just 12 games for the Reds, going 1-12 in 15 plate appearances.

The Reds ended up designating him for assignment and he was claimed by the Seattle Mariners. He also spent time with the Houston Astros organization.

In 56 games in the minor leagues last season, Hurtubise slashed just .160/.350/.200.

Hurtubise has a cool story and he is an easy player to root for. He is just the second graduate of West Point to play Major League Baseball.

And you won't believe this. He got his first hit in the big leagues on Armed Forces Day.

“You can’t write the script any better than that," Hurtubise said. “Super special, and I’m glad I could represent the Army that way.”

Hurtubise will look for a fresh start in Milwaukee.

