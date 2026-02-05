Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Signs Deal With Division Rival
In this story:
Former Ciincinnati Reds outfielder Jacob Hurtubise signed a minor league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.
Hurtubise surprised a lot of people in 2025 when he and Blake Dunn made the Opening Day roster over Stuart Fairchild. However, he appeared in just 12 games for the Reds, going 1-12 in 15 plate appearances.
The Reds ended up designating him for assignment and he was claimed by the Seattle Mariners. He also spent time with the Houston Astros organization.
In 56 games in the minor leagues last season, Hurtubise slashed just .160/.350/.200.
Hurtubise has a cool story and he is an easy player to root for. He is just the second graduate of West Point to play Major League Baseball.
And you won't believe this. He got his first hit in the big leagues on Armed Forces Day.
“You can’t write the script any better than that," Hurtubise said. “Super special, and I’m glad I could represent the Army that way.”
Hurtubise will look for a fresh start in Milwaukee.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds
Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season
Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest
Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List
Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster
Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic
Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career
Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer
Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners
One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder
How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans
Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade
Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected
Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season
What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next
Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class
Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4