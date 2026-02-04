Former Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Signs With Kansas City Royals
In this story:
Former Cincinnati Reds utility player Brandon Drury signed a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.
Drury appeared in 92 games for Cincinnati in the 2022 season, slashing .274/.335/.520 with 44 extra-base hits. It was the best stretch of his career. The Reds traded him to the San Diego Padres at the trade deadline for prospect Victor Acosta.
Acosta is still just 21, but has struggled since joining the organization. In 88 games for High-A Dayton last season, he slashed .225/.339/.280 with 14 extra-base hits and 13 stolen bases.
Since being traded to the Padres in 2022, Drury has spent most of his time with the Los Angeles Angels, but also had a small stint with the Chicago White Sox.
He dealt with injuries in 2025 and appeared in just 53 minor league games last season, slashing .214/.338/.323 with 14 extra-base hits.
The 33-year-old was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 13th round of the 2010 MLB Draft.
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.