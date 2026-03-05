Former Reds Infielder Emerging as Surprise Candidate for Dodgers Roster
The Reds did not tender a contract to infielder Santiago Espinal this past offseason. Instead, Espinal signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
When initially hearing the news, it was hard to imagine how Espinal could crack LA's Opening Day roster. However, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts seemed to hint that he has a great shot to make the team.
Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic has this to say about Espinal's chances of making the team:
"Dave Roberts suggested it’s hard to see a scenario where Santiago Espinal doesn’t open the season in the majors with the Dodgers," Fabian posted on X. "Said he has fit in “seamlessly” with the group."
Espinal played all over the field for the Reds in 2025. However, he struggled big time offensively, slashing .243/.292/.282 with 12 extra-base hits. He did not have a home run.
While results don't always tell the full story, Espinal in on fire to start Spring Training. He is slashing .571/.667/.714 with two extra-base hits and a stolen base.
With Tommy Edman and Kike Hernandez starting the year on the injured list, it's looking like Espinal has a real shot the make the Dodgers' Opening Day roster.
