Newest Reds Infielder Nathaniel Lowe Nearly Forgot One Important Step on First Day
In this story:
The Reds signed infielder Nathaniel Lowe to a minor league contract late last week. On Saturday, he talked to WLWT's Charlie Clifford about his hectic 24 hours after signing, including a funny story.
"I was in Texas yesterday," Lowe said. "One of the front office guys had to come grab me and say, 'hey, you've got to sign your contract before you take live at-bats.' I was trying to get out and get to work. It's been a whirlwind."
Lowe had nothing but positive things to say about his new squad and is excited to get to work.
"It's exciting. You hear so much about De La Cruz. Obviously, playing against Suarez in the West so much, I've been on the bad end of a lot of his homers. It's an exciting group. It feels like there is no easy path to playing time for everybody on the roster and off the roster."
Lowe, 30, played in 153 games last season with the Washington Nationals and the Boston Red Sox. The veteran first baseman slashed .228/.307/.381 with 44 extra-base hits.
However, he was much better in his 34 games with Boston in the second half of the season. In those 34 games, the veteran infielder slashed .28-/370/.420 with nine extra-base hits.
Lowe will be competing for a spot on the Opening Day roster with guys like Will Benson, JJ Bleday, and others.
Cincinnati's first Spring Training game will be on Saturday, February 21, against the Cleveland Guardians at 3:05 ET.
You can see the full clip below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds
Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season
Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest
Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List
Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster
Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic
Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career
Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer
Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners
One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder
How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans
Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade
Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected
Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season
What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next
Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class
Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4