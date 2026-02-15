Newest Reds Infielder Nathaniel Lowe Nearly Forgot One Important Step on First Day

The Reds signed infielder Nathaniel Lowe to a minor league contract late last week. On Saturday, he talked to WLWT's Charlie Clifford about his hectic 24 hours after signing, including a funny story.

"I was in Texas yesterday," Lowe said. "One of the front office guys had to come grab me and say, 'hey, you've got to sign your contract before you take live at-bats.' I was trying to get out and get to work. It's been a whirlwind."

Lowe had nothing but positive things to say about his new squad and is excited to get to work.

"It's exciting. You hear so much about De La Cruz. Obviously, playing against Suarez in the West so much, I've been on the bad end of a lot of his homers. It's an exciting group. It feels like there is no easy path to playing time for everybody on the roster and off the roster."

Lowe, 30, played in 153 games last season with the Washington Nationals and the Boston Red Sox. The veteran first baseman slashed .228/.307/.381 with 44 extra-base hits.

However, he was much better in his 34 games with Boston in the second half of the season. In those 34 games, the veteran infielder slashed .28-/370/.420 with nine extra-base hits.

Lowe will be competing for a spot on the Opening Day roster with guys like Will Benson, JJ Bleday, and others.

Cincinnati's first Spring Training game will be on Saturday, February 21, against the Cleveland Guardians at 3:05 ET.

You can see the full clip below:

Nathaniel Lowe said he nearly forgot to sign his contract this morning before taking the field for the first time with the Reds.



A hectic 24 hours for the former WS Champ & Gold Glove 1B who aims to lock down a spot in Cincinnati: pic.twitter.com/CG1Lnc7Gdc — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) February 15, 2026

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds

Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season

Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest

Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List

Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster

Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic

Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career

Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer

Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners

One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder

How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans

Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade

Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected

Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season

What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next

Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class

Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



