Reds Announce Four Major Post-Game Concerts for 2026 Season
In this story:
The Cincinnati Reds have announced their 2026 concert series at Great American Ball Park.
Wednesday, July 8: Jon Pardi
Jon Pardi is a country music singer with four Top 5 albums to his name. On January 17, 2025, he officially announced his fifth studio album,, with a release date of April 11, 2025.
Friday, July 31: Marshmello
Marshmello is a famous DJ and record producer. He has more than 16.8 billion Spotify streams, over 68 million monthly listeners, and has collaborated with Khalid, Kane Brown, Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, P!NK and Sting, among others.
Friday, August 14: Rick Ross
Rick Ross is an American rapper who exploded onto the scene in 2006. He has been one of the most successful and consistent artists of his era, recording 11 consecutive top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 and earning multiple No. 1 debuts over the past two decades. He has also received multiple Grammy Award nominations, including Best Rap Album for God Forgives, I Don’t and Best Rap Performance, solidifying his place among hip hop’s elite.
Friday, September 4: Ludacris
Ludacris has been one of the most successful and recognizable artists of the past two decades, selling more than 24 million albums worldwide and producing multiple hit singles, including “Stand Up,” “Southern Hospitality,” and “Money Maker.” His debut major label album, Back for the First Time, helped launch a career that has included numerous Billboard 200 hits and Grammy Award nominations. His sustained success and widespread appeal make him one of the most accomplished hip hop artists to perform at Great American Ball Park.
You can find more information on the Reds' concert series, as well as buy tickets here.
