Reds Closer Emilio Pagán Teases New Closer Entrance Ahead of 2026 Season

CINCINNATI – Reds closer Emilio Pagan has a new closer entrance in the works for this season with some WWE flair.

Last season, Emilio Pagan pitched his first full season with the Reds after injuries limited him to 38 games in 2024. He earned the closer role shortly after opening day and didn't look back. With the closer role comes the closer walk-out entrance. Some famous walk-outs include Mariano Rivera's Enter Sandman, Trevor Hoffman's Hells Bells, and more recently, Edwin Diaz's Narco. Pagan looks to take his walk-out to the next level this season.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly

"I feel like the Reds did a pretty good job with mine last year," Pagan said on Foul Territory. “There are definitely some talks about some stuff that's going on. I'm a big WWE fan, and so there are some WWE soundbites and WWE music. Last year, I started with Cody Rhodes and I finished with Roman Reigns. There's a little bit going on that could make it a pretty cool entrance."

In his first season as a full-time closer since 2019, he set a career high in saves with 32 in 70 games and had his lowest ERA (2.88) since 2019 (2.31). The Reds resigned Pagan this offseason on a two-year, $20 million contract with an opt-out at the end of the 2026 season. Pagan looks to lead a reloaded Reds bullpen that looks to make the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2012-2013.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly



Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds

Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season

Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest

Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List

Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster

Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic

Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career

Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer

Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners

One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder

How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans

Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade

Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected

Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season

What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next

Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class

Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



