Reds Hall of Famer Wayne Granger Passed Away

Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer Wayne Granger passed on Wednesday, February 25. He was 81 years old.

Granger was acquried by the Reds when they sent Vada Pinson to St. Louis in October of 1968.

Granger stepped into the closer role for the Reds in 1969, the first season the save became an official Major League stat. He did not just handle it, he thrived. Granger finished second in the league with 27 saves and set what was then a National League record, and still stands as a Reds franchise record, by appearing in 90 games. His dominance out of the bullpen earned him The Sporting News National League Fireman of the Year honors.

In 1970, Granger remained a key piece of the Big Red Machine as the Reds captured the National League pennant in their first season at Riverfront Stadium. He set a new record at the time with 35 saves and once again was recognized by The Sporting News as the league’s top reliever, further cementing his place in club history.

In 1971, the Reds traded Granger to the Minnesota Twins. He was elected into the Reds Hall of Fame in 1982.

You can find out more information about him here.

