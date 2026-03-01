Reds Pitcher Andrew Abbott Not Worried About Rough Start vs. Athletics

It was a rough outing for Reds left-handed starter Andrew Abbott on Sunday afternoon. Facing the Athletics, Abbott gave up four runs on three hits over 2 2/3 innings. He walked a batter and struck out two.

Abbott threw 43 pitches, 28 of which went for strikes. The 26-year-old mixed us his pitches nicely, throwing 19 fastballs, eight curveballs, seven changeups, six sweepers, and three cutters.

The left-hander spoke with the media after the game.

"I gave up some hard contact," Abbott told Charlie Goldsmith. "Not ideal. Overall, I felt good. I was executing in the zone early. Doing a lot of the little things right. Staying healthy is the biggest thing."



"The execution isn't there yet, but it's still early. They got some good swings off. Tip your cap. I can't get Langeliers out to save my life... The thing is getting my off-speed pitches in the zone."

While Abbott certainly got hit up on Sunday, he surrendered just two hard-hit balls.

Just like we talked about yesterday with Hunter Greene, it is far too early to be worried about any struggles from the starting pitchers.

Spring Training is about process, much more than results. Pitchers focus on mechanics, building arm strength, use the spring to experiment, among other things.

If the Reds break camp with their pitching staff healthy, there’s every reason to feel good about how far this group can take them in 2026.

