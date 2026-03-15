Terry Francona Believes Tejay Antone’s Best Days Are Still Ahead After Reds Decision

Not just Reds fans, but people across Major League Baseball are rooting for Tejay Antone. Coming back from one Tommy John surgery is difficult enough, but coming back from three is very rare.

It was always going to be an uphill battle for the veteran right-hander to make the Opening Day roster, especially since he isn't on the 40-man roster. On Sunday, he was reassigned to minor league camp.

Antone opened the spring with three straight scoreless outings where he gave up just one hit combined. In his two outings since, he's given up five runs on five hits and three walks.

With Antone out of the mix, there are two bullpen spots left for Connor Phillips, Zach Maxwell, Kyle Nicolas, Luis Mey, and Hagen Danner.

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Antone's 2026 Role

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tejay Antone (70) throws during practice, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“It was so intriguing watching him pitch," Reds manager Terry Francona told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. "I don’t think it’s unfair for us to want him to go to Triple-A and get into the groove of a grind and how you bounce back. I think he understood that. There’s always going to be some disappointment. I tried to remind him with everything you’ve been through, enjoy competing and pitching. He has done a terrific job. I think his better days are ahead of him.”

It will be beneficial for Antone to start the season in Triple-A Louisville and continue to get live reps in games. If he succeeds and stays healthy, there is no doubt we will see Antone back in a Reds uniform at some point during the 2026 season.

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