The Cincinnati Reds drafted Steele Hall with the ninth overall selection in the 2025 MLB Draft after Hewitt-Trussville High School.

The 18-year-old reclassified and should technically still be a senior in high school.

Hall hasn't seen minimal playing time this spring, but has impressed people within the organization when he's stepped on the field.

"He should just be getting out of school right now," Francona told Charlie Goldsmith. "That’s pretty amazing.”

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Hall is Cincinnati's No. 3 ranked prospect.

"The right-handed-hitting Hall had already added 15-20 pounds of strength during his final year of high school, which helped him improve considerably on both sides of the ball," MLB Pipeline wrote. "He gets top-of-the-scale grades on his speed from some evaluators, a tool that helps him on the basepaths and defensively. He’s going to play shortstop for a long time thanks to outstanding range in either direction, good actions and the ability to make throws from multiple angles with arm strength. He has a chance to be a plus defender with a plus arm to match."

While it will be a few years before Hall even has a chance to reach Cincinnati, he has the kind of tools that give you plenty to be excited about for the future.

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