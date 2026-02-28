The Case for Expanding Great American Ballpark's Outfield

Since its opening in 2003, Great American Ballpark has been considered one of the most hitter friendly stadiums in the majors.

Although the park's dimensions are very similar to the Reds' former home, Riverfront Stadium, it still plays differently in practice. It is a hitter's paradise, but a pitcher's nightmare.

Part of what makes Great American so unique is its home run rate. Over the years, the ballpark has consistently ranked near the top of Major League Baseball in home runs allowed, especially down the left- and right-field lines.

In fact, from 2020-2024, it led the league with 1,031 home runs allowed. The next closest was Yankee Stadium at 981.

However, some of the best insight into this quirky ballpark comes from players who spent years in Cincinnati, and few know it better than Joey Votto.

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) gets ready for a pitch with two strikes in the second inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. | © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In an interview with Jim Day on the Jim Day Podcast, Votto said that he'd "love to see the ballpark feel a bit more neutral," a sentiment that makes plenty of sense.

For a good portion of Votto's career, the Reds struggled to sign high-profile free agent pitchers due in part to the stadium's homer-friendly dimensions.

While moving the fences back would mean removing hundreds or even thousands of seats, it could finally level the playing field for pitchers without taking away what makes the ballpark special.

It is a difficult decision for the front office to make because a project like that would not only cost millions of dollars but also runs the risk of losing ticket revenue.

However, if the move would benefit the club in the long term, it might be worth the investment.

