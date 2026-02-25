Joey Votto Offers Compelling Idea That Could Help the Reds

Cincinnati Reds legend Joey Votto appeared on the Jim Day Podcast earlier this week and discussed a multitude of topics, but one topic stood out.

When Jim Day asked Votto for his thoughts about moving the fences back at Great American Ball Park, the Cincinnati legend seemed to be in favor of the idea.

"Well, all the sudden we talk about this, we're spending somebody else's money," Votto said. "I've always thought that, the first couple rows...I'm going to have people not happy at me, but I think the first couple of rows. I'd love to see the ball park feel a bit more neutral."

Great American Ball Park has consistently been one of the most hitter friendly ballparks in baseball when it comes to home runs. It’s also one of the reasons the Reds have historically had a harder time attracting free agent starting pitchers.

Last season, Great American Ball Park surrendered 123 home runs, the second most in all of Major League Baseball. Dodger Stadium was first with 127 home runs.

Since the Reds are a small market team and have to be more strategic with how they build their roster, moving the fences back could benefit them by making the ballpark more neutral. The Reds have always seemed to play well in stadiums with bigger outfields, where they can show out their athleticism, hit the ball in the gap, which leads to more extra-base hits.

You can listen to the full episode here.

