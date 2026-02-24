Reds Legend Joey Votto Reveals What He Misses Most About Baseball

On August 21, 2024, Joey Votto announced his retirement from baseball via Instagram. Votto played in 17 big league seasons, all with the Cincinnati Reds. He was a six-time All-Star, a National League Gold Glove winner, and took home the MVP award in 2010.

Votto will forever be known as a Cincinnati Reds legend.

On Monday, he sat down with Jim Day and discussed a multitude of topics, including what he misses most about the sport.

"I think I miss the clubhouse," Votto told Day. "When I saw clubhouse that means my teammates, that means the staff, that means the rhythm of a major league day, getting to see familiar faces, yourself (Jim Day) included."

"Everyone is driving toward something that is special. It requires a special effort. And I think that is quite difficult to replicate for me. I quite possibly will be able to replicate that with NBC and whoever I work with, but I can say that leaving the game, I only now realize, with some distance, how lucky and how perfect of a situation you're in when you're a ballplayer."

Votto Hired by NBC Sports

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) waits to bat in the third inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Toronto Blue Jays at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. The game was scoreless after four innings. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

NBC Sports finalized a three year, $600 million deal last fall to return to MLB coverage for the first time in 26 years, and in January, they reached an agreement with Joey Votto to be part of their coverage.

There is something about Joey Votto that when he speaks, fans listen intently. It's just one of the reasons he was a home run hire for NBC Sports.

You can listen to the full episode here.





