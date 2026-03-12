Cincinnati Reds Left-Hander to Start Season on Injured List
Cincinnati Reds left-hander reliever Caleb Ferguson will start the season on the injured list, according to Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer.
Ferguson signed with the Reds in the offseason and has been a solid reliever for the majority of his career. Splitting time between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Seattle Mariners in 2025, the left-hander finished with a 5-4 record with a 3.58 ERA in a career-high 70 games. He has posted a 3.66 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP over his seven-season career.
When he was asked why he chose Cincinnati, he had this to say.
"I think the runway with the bullpen only having one lefty down there," Ferguson said. "I think watching the team looked like a lot of fun. Everybody plays this game hoping for a chance to win. I feel like this is my best chance to go win some ballgames. I am an Ohio native guy, so being able to play at home at this time of my career is pretty cool."
With Ferguson opening the season on the injured list, it all but guarantees Sam Moll will open the season on the roster, along with left-handed reliever Brock Burke.
