Cincinnati Reds Promote Familiar Face, Send Luis Mey to Triple-A Louisville
The Reds recalled right-handed pitcher Chase Petty from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday and sent down reliever Luis Mey.
Petty has started two games for the Reds this season and has given up 13 runs on 13 hits in 5 1/3 innings. He's been much more consistent at Triple-A Louisville over 10 appearances.
The 22-year-old has a 2.76 ERA with 52 strikeouts over 45 2/3 innings.
The Reds are starting Brent Suter on Saturday against the Cardinals. It is expected that Petty will pitch, but as we’ve seen earlier in the season, if the Reds take an early lead, they could decide to make it a full bullpen game.
Suter has a 2.91 ERA in 23 games for Cincinnati this season.
