Georges Niang Redeemed Himself With Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid has never been one to filter what he says. If something's on the four-time All-Star's mind, he expresses it out loud without hesitation. And although he's toned down the trash talk over the last couple of years, the old version of Embiid comes out every now and then.

On Saturday night, following a major short-handed victory for the Sixers as they defeated the Chicago Bulls on the road, Embiid revealed that he never thought too highly of one of his newest teammates.

Former Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang joined the Sixers via free agency over the summer. As a former second-round pick, Niang didn't enter the NBA the same way Embiid did.

Unlike the former third-overall pick, Niang spent time in the NBA G League and has established himself as a bench player throughout his first five years in the NBA. Although Niang remains a reserve these days with the Sixers, he's proven to Joel Embiid that he's a lot better than the All-Star initially thought.

"We go way back to the college days when I played against him," Embiid said on Saturday. "Before we got him, I used to think he sucked. He did a pretty good job in Utah. Just making threes and all that stuff. Obviously, on this team, he likes to do way more than that. Sometimes he's handling the ball, setting up guys. But yeah, I used to think he sucked before. What I'm impressed with is that he's a competitor. Defensively, he goes out there and plays with so much energy. He brings so much joy to all of us on and off the court. He's a funny guy, and I'm just glad I have him."

The Sixers have only played ten games to start the 2021-2022 NBA season, but Niang has proven to be a stellar free-agent addition so far. Averaging 22 minutes off the bench, Niang has averaged 11 points per game and shooting 41-percent from beyond the arc while taking six threes per game.

In addition to his offensive production, Niang has been a pleasant surprise on the defensive side of the ball for the Sixers. He's also brought contagious energy on the court night in and night out. He might not have had support from Embiid in the past when he played in Utah, but these days Georges Niang is thought highly of by last season's MVP runner-up.

