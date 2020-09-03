Kokoskov on if Suns had drafted Doncic: I wouldn't be sitting here with you

Igor Kokoskov was only granted one season to coach the Phoenix Suns, but the Suns' 19-63 record under Kokoskov in 2018-19 may not have been entirely his fault.

After all, the former basketball management team had the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018 ... and chose Deandre Ayton.

Now, Ayton is a fine center with tons of promise. He is already making a difference for a young Suns team that played very well in the NBA bubble seeding games.

But Doncic was the 2019 Rookie of the Year and clearly on another level as one of the league's premier ballhandling and scoring wizards for the Dallas Mavericks.

So there may be a reason Kokoskov is now the head coach of Turkish club Fenerbahçe and not the Suns.

"There is a frightening momentum of development," Kokoskov told reporters of Doncic, via Johnny Askounis of Eurohoops.net. "Last year he was one of the most talented players in the world but today he is among the few selected best basketball players in the world. It should not be forgotten that he is only 21 years old and he will be playing for 17-18 years with the prolongation of professional athletes’ careers.”

Kokoskov, 48, was a longtime assistant in the NBA, serving stints with the Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz and others. He seems to think he'd still be a head coach had the Suns only drafted Doncic, who actually went third overall.

"I wouldn’t be sitting here with you today,” he said prior to Fenerbahce's game against Atasehir.

“I believe that if (Doncic) stays healthy, there is no chance he won’t get a ring. I can’t see a force around that can stop it. Of course, there is this… We knew he would be one of the best, but who anticipated that it would reach this level in such a short time? I think nobody. Anyone who says 'I did' is also lying.”