    • November 10, 2021
    Damian Lillard Says NBA Foul Changes are Unacceptable
    After loss to the LA Clippers on Tuesday, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard went off on the NBA's new officiating rules
    USA Today Sports

    Damian Lillard is off to an awful start to the new NBA season. The star point guard is averaging career-lows in nearly every offensive category, putting up just 19.3 PPG on 36.5% from the field and 25.5% from deep. After a loss to the LA Clippers on Tuesday night, Dame went off on the league's officiating.

    Lillard said, "The way the game is being officiated is unacceptable. I don't want to go too deep into it so they make a big deal out of it, but the explanations that's getting missed, I mean, come on... I felt like coming in, the rule change wouldn't affect me, because I don't do the trick the referees, I don't do the trick plays. It's just unacceptable."

    Lillard is also averaging a career-low in free throw attempts, shooting just 3.4 free throws a game after averaging 7.2 attempts from the stripe last season. The Portland Trail Blazers are currently just 5-6 on the season, and their struggles have largely been tied to Lillard's poor play. While Dame was still able to put up 27 points in the loss on Tuesday, he was very unhappy during his postgame press conference.

    It would not be surprising if Lillard receives a fine from the NBA in the coming days, as the league is usually strict about fining players who publicly criticize the officiating. As the season goes on, it will be interesting to see how consistent the new officiating tendencies remain.

