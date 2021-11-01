LA Clippers 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition Uniforms Officially Revealed

After months of waiting, the LA Clippers' new City Edition jerseys are officially here.

This season is a bit different from other City Edition jerseys, with the theme being dubbed a "Moments Mixtape." Here's the exact definition of this new theme as described by the LA Clippers: "In celebration of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Season, this on-court collection was designed to showcase that teams are not defined by a single era, but by the iconic moments of a franchise."

The new jerseys will pay homage to the Clippers' various tenures throughout different moments of time. The waistband of the shorts will display the Buffalo Braves logo from the 1970-71 NBA season, the light blue coloring represents the team's time in San Diego, the numbers are a throwback to the 1984-85 uniform design, and of course there's the classic cursive lettering.

The Clippers will first wear these new uniforms at home on November 13 against the Minnesota Timberwolves; there will be 10 other games throughout the season where they'll wear the jerseys.

Additionally, there will be four Clipper home games this season that will incorporate "Remix" theme nights. These games will feature music, game entertainment, and giveaway items from the various eras of Clipper basketball. These "Remix" nights will take place during the following matchups: November 13 against the Timberwolves, December 11 against the Orlando Magic, January 8 against the Memphis Grizzlies, and April 9 against the Sacramento Kings.

The 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms will officially be available to Clipper fans on November 15. Fans can purchase them at shop.clippers.com.