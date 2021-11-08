LA Clippers Storm Back Again, Defeat Charlotte Hornets 120-106

The LA Clippers have won four-straight games, and are above .500 for the first time this season. It looked shaky midway through the final frame, but the team dominated the last few minutes to pull out the 120-106 victory.

About midway through the fourth quarter, the Clippers called a timeout after falling behind by seven points. From that moment, the team exploded on a 22-0 run. Coach Ty Lue decided to close with a lineup of Paul George, Terance Mann, Luke Kennard, Reggie Jackson, and Ivica Zubac. The trio of Mann, Kennard, and George was absolutely dominant.

Paul George finished with 20 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists. While he struggled from the field, and turned the ball over far too many times, he was ready to hit clutch shots down the stretch. While George was solid down the stretch, this game was won by Luke Kennard and Terance Mann. That duo combined for 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 assists on 11/20 from the field and 8/15 from deep. Kennard was a +25, and Mann was a +24.

When asked postgame about the trio of Mann, Kennard, and George, coach Ty Lue said that he believes those three have been so successful together because of the energy and spacing that Mann and Kennard provide George with. He also mentioned that those three played together a lot last season, which is another reason for their success.

The trio of Paul George, Luke Kennard, and Terance Mann has a +25.4 NTRG in their 105 minutes together this season, which is the best mark in the NBA amongst all trios that have logged at least 100 minutes together. It will be interesting to see if coach Ty Lue looks for ways to get these three more minutes together.

Paralleled with the entry of Mann and Kennard, this game really turned around once Eric Bledsoe went to the bench. In 24 minutes, Bledsoe turned the ball over five times and was a -10. Since opening night, Bledsoe has 24 turnovers and only 17 made shots. On the season, the Clippers are -45 in Bledsoe's 238 minutes, and +85 in the 194 minutes he's sat. As of right now, coach Lue seems to be content with him in the starting lineup; however, he has been known to make necessary changes throughout the course of a season.

While he only played 8 minutes off the bench, Serge Ibaka made his season debut in this one. He did not score, and said postgame that it was rough out there; however, he and the team plan on taking it slow with his return to play. Ibaka said he feels healthy, and probably could have returned sooner, but did not want to rush it because of what happened last season.

For the Hornets, they got some pretty solid production all around, but it wasn't enough to secure the win. Both LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges had 21 points, Rozier had 17, Oubre had 16, and Hayward added 15 of his own. As mentioned in the game preview, offense is not the issue for Charlotte, their league-worst defense is. That reality was on full display in this matchup.

The Clippers will continue their home stand on Tuesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, looking to make it five wins in a row.