    • November 9, 2021
    Marcus Morris Reacts to Nikola Jokic's Dirty Foul on his Brother Markieff Morris
    Marcus Morris wasn't pleased with Jokic's dirty play.
    Nikola Jokic captured the eyes of the NBA world when he was ejected for a dirty play on Markieff Morris. If there was one person everyone had their eyes on for a reaction, it was Markieff's brother Marcus.

    Shortly after the Nuggets-Heat game finished, Marcus tweeted out his thoughts: "Waited till bro turned his back smh. NOTED"

    Twitter went into an absolute frenzy when Jokic committed the foul. Some stated that Jokic took it too far, while others said Markieff had it coming for his previous foul. Regardless of whatever your stance is on the situation, Marcus Morris took offense to it. 

    Marcus Morris has only played two games for the Clippers this season, and missed the last seven straight - there's no timetable on when he'll return either. The Clippers don't face the Denver Nuggets until December 26, and it'll be safe to assume Marcus will be healthy by then.

    There's no telling what happens next, but NBA fans may want to pencil December 26 in their calendars. The Clippers and Nuggets already have a history from the playoffs, but it seems like that history is getting a little bit deeper. 

    Markieff Morris seemed a bit shaken up from the foul by Jokic, taking some time to get off the court after the contact. Hopefully, Markieff sustained no injuries and is completely healthy after the play.

