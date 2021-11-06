Paul George Doesn't Care About Eric Bledsoe's Bad Shooting

Eric Bledsoe has been struggling tremendously with his shooting, but Clippers leader Paul George doesn't mind it at all.

"I don't think people are understanding how tough it is for someone to come into a new system," Paul George said. "We all love having Bled out there on the floor with us, he brings so much. I don't care about his shooting. I don't care if he's struggling. He does stuff that box scores don't show. He just plays hard. He does all the right things. It's a long season, he's going to find his way and get his shots."

Struggling is an underestimate for how poorly Eric Bledsoe is shooting. In seven games, he's averaging 8.7 points on 36/13/75 shooting. What's even more concerning is that he's averaging 2.7 turnovers a game on top of that. Since opening night, Bledsoe has accumulated only 48 points and 19 turnovers. His inability to shoot threes has really hindered the Clipper offense in a plethora of ways. While Bledsoe pushes the tempo, he often misses the shot he attempts in the fast break.

Regardless of Bledsoe's offensive deficiencies, Paul George and the Clippers will support him. The best way to help a player out of a funk, is through positivity and support. If there's a player on the Clippers who can use that more than anyone, it's Eric Bledsoe.

