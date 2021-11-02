Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGamedaySI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Paul George Believes New NBA Wilson Basketball is why Players are Struggling Shooting
    Publish date:

    Paul George Believes New NBA Wilson Basketball is why Players are Struggling Shooting

    Are players struggling to shoot the ball because of the new Wilson ball?
    Author:

    Players around the NBA don't seem to be happy about the changeover from the Spalding ball to the Wilson ball. Paul George believes it's why certain players around the NBA are struggling to shoot to start the season.

    "Not to make an excuse or anything, it's just a different basketball," Paul George said. "It doesn't have the same touch or softness as the Spalding ball had. You'll see this year, there's going to be a lot of bad misses."

    Some of the players who are struggling include superstars like Damian Lillard. In six games, Lillard is averaging: 18.3 PPG on 35/23/95 shooting. These are the worst shooting and offensive production numbers of his career.

    CJ McCollum, the president of the NBPA and Damian Lillard's teammate, also suggested that some players are still adjusting to the new Wilson basketball. He plans on having a conversation with players this week to discuss the new ball.

    Read More

    While it may seem like a minor issue right now, this could easily become a situation where more and more players are going to speak up if their shooting numbers continue to decline. It's very interesting to see a player on the level of Paul George's caliber speak so bluntly about players potentially having "bad misses" because of the new ball.

    It's been an interesting NBA season of change with the combination of new foul rules, review rules, and a new basketball. The end result seems to be an increased difficulty in scoring and production.

    Paul George Admits Fatigue as Workload Increases Without Kawhi Leonard

    Ty Lue Reveals How Clippers Shut Down Damian Lillard

    Steph Curry Reacts to Patrick Beverley's Antics

    USATSI_17055207_168384702_lowres
    News

    Paul George Believes New NBA Wilson Basketball is why Players are Struggling Shooting

    just now
    1350756352.0
    News

    LA Clippers Survive Slow Start, Storm Back to Defeat OKC Thunder 99-94

    57 minutes ago
    lou-williams-clippers-sixth-man-leadjpg
    News

    Lou Williams Admits He Cried After the Clippers Traded Him

    9 hours ago
    1920x1080_Presale_Website_Press_Release
    News

    LA Clippers 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition Uniforms Officially Revealed

    16 hours ago
    https---specials-images.forbesimg.com-imageserve-6041a4e7dfa707052e7b9d67-Oklahoma-City-Thunder-v-Los-Angeles-Clippers-960x0.jpg?fit=scale
    News

    LA Clippers vs. OKC Thunder: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17055181_168384702_lowres
    News

    LA Clippers Considering Changing Lineup to Fix Their Offense

    Oct 31, 2021
    Jun 14, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) reacts with guard Paul George (13) after scoring a basket and drawing a foul against the Utah Jazz during the first half in game four in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Terance Mann Praises Paul George's Leadership

    Oct 31, 2021
    r845986_1296x729_16-9
    News

    Ty Lue Gives Injury Update on Marcus Morris and Serge Ibaka

    Oct 31, 2021