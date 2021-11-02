Paul George Believes New NBA Wilson Basketball is why Players are Struggling Shooting

Players around the NBA don't seem to be happy about the changeover from the Spalding ball to the Wilson ball. Paul George believes it's why certain players around the NBA are struggling to shoot to start the season.

"Not to make an excuse or anything, it's just a different basketball," Paul George said. "It doesn't have the same touch or softness as the Spalding ball had. You'll see this year, there's going to be a lot of bad misses."

Some of the players who are struggling include superstars like Damian Lillard. In six games, Lillard is averaging: 18.3 PPG on 35/23/95 shooting. These are the worst shooting and offensive production numbers of his career.

CJ McCollum, the president of the NBPA and Damian Lillard's teammate, also suggested that some players are still adjusting to the new Wilson basketball. He plans on having a conversation with players this week to discuss the new ball.

While it may seem like a minor issue right now, this could easily become a situation where more and more players are going to speak up if their shooting numbers continue to decline. It's very interesting to see a player on the level of Paul George's caliber speak so bluntly about players potentially having "bad misses" because of the new ball.

It's been an interesting NBA season of change with the combination of new foul rules, review rules, and a new basketball. The end result seems to be an increased difficulty in scoring and production.

