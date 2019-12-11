Los Angeles
Clippers Clippers 19-7
112
December 11, 2019 - Final
Toronto
Raptors Raptors 16-8
92
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Clippers 27 37 24 24 112
Raptors 32 14 25 21 92
Points
Siakam TOR
24
Assists
Williams LAC
8
Rebounds
Gasol TOR
11

Leonard scores 24 points as Clippers beat Raptors 112-92

TORONTO (AP) Kawhi Leonard got his ring, and the Los Angeles Clippers got another win.

Leonard scored 23 points in his return to Toronto, Lou Williams had 18 and the Clippers won their third straight game Wednesday, beating the slumping Raptors 112-92.

Maurice Harkless scored 14 points and Paul George had 13 as the Clippers evened their road record at 6-6.

Before the game, Leonard received his championship ring from the 2018-19 season, when he helped Toronto beat Golden State in six games for the franchise's first NBA title.

Following a pregame video tribute, Leonard's former teammates, along with coaches and team executives, gathered in a circle at center court. As the standing-room-only crowd roared with approval, Leonard embraced each player in turn before guard Kyle Lowry presented him with his ring. After slipping it on, Leonard raised his arms and waved.

''It was great, it was a great moment,'' Leonard said. ''They did a great job putting it together, having all the players out there that won with me, standing there and presenting the ring.

''It was a special season for us, for me, for the whole city and country,'' Leonard added. ''I'm glad we were able to win. It was a blessing.''

Leonard didn't put the ring on all the way before the game, but spent some more time with it afterward.

''I sat in the locker room with it for a little bit,'' he said, ''just admiring it and just remembering all the memories and all the hard work that went into it.''

Lowry, who was planning to have dinner with Leonard after the game, said he was happy to hand over the diamond-studded hardware.

''He helped this franchise do amazing things and he got his ring,'' Lowry said.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers said Leonard was touched by the warm welcome he got from Toronto's fans.

''It meant a lot,'' Rivers said. ''Some players just don't let you in but I can tell you that ovation, to him, was very heartfelt. There's no doubt about that.''

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley scored 11 points in 19 minutes before leaving in the third quarter because of a concussion. Beverley collided with Marc Gasol's shoulder as the Raptors center was setting a screen.

Pascal Siakam scored 24 points, Norman Powell had 22 and OG Anunoby 13 as the Raptors lost for the fourth time in five games and dropped their third straight at home. Toronto set a franchise record with nine straight home victories to begin the season.

The Raptors last lost three straight at home between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5, 2015.

The Raptors shot 8 for 36 from 3-point range, their worst mark of the season. Toronto matched a season low with 31 field goals. They also had 31 in a Nov. 29 win at Orlando.

''We're in a period where we're not playing very well here for about a week,'' coach Nick Nurse said.

Leonard was held to 12 points, a season low at the time, when the Raptors visited the Clippers on Nov. 11. The three-time All-Star and two-time NBA Finals MVP shot 1 for 11 in that game, but Los Angeles won 98-88.

Leonard shot 8 for 14 Wednesday, going 2 for 4 from 3-point range and 5 for 5 from the free throw line.

''I thought Kawhi was great,'' Rivers said. ''What I loved about him was he was patient. He just waited. He kept accepting the traps, he kept making the right play.''

Leonard returned after sitting out Monday's win at Indiana because of a sore left knee. He has missed seven of the Clippers' 26 games this season.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Rivers said G Rodney McGruder, who has missed the past seven games because of a strained right hamstring, might return Friday at Minnesota. . Williams led the Clippers with eight assists.

Raptors: Lowry scored six points in the first quarter but didn't score again, missing his final six field goal attempts and shooting 0 for 7 from 3-point range. . G Fred VanVleet (right knee) sat for the second straight game. . F Patrick McCaw returned after missing 17 games because of left knee surgery. . Gasol led Toronto with 11 rebounds.

BOARD MEN GET WINS

The Clippers are 14-0 this season when they outrebound their opponents.

SECOND GUESSING

Toronto has set or matched season lows in second-quarter scoring in three straight games. The Raptors matched a season low with 20 points in the second quarter of Sunday's loss at Philadelphia, then set a new low with 19 points in the second in Monday's win at Chicago. They scored just 14 points in the second Wednesday, one more than Williams had for Los Angeles in the quarter.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

Raptors: Host the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Los Angeles Clippers at Toronto Raptors
@
  • The Clippers beat the Raptors, 98-88, when the teams met in Los Angeles on November 11. Kawhi Leonard is 3-2 against his former teams in his career, scoring an average of 23.0 points in those games.
  • The Clippers have won two straight on the road after losing their previous two. Los Angeles is 5-6 on the road with an opponent scoring average of 114.4 points compared to 13-1 with an opponent scoring average of 103.6 at home.
  • Kawhi Leonard is shooting 44.4 percent (8-of-18) from three in his last four games. The Clippers are 3-1 in these games, winning all three in which Leonard made at least two triples. Leonard's teams are 152-35 (.813) when he makes multiple threes in his career, a record bettered in such games only by Larry Bird (143-24, .856), Draymond Green (108-20, .844) and Michael Jordan (112-21, .842, min. 100 games).
  • The Raptors won in Chicago on Monday, 93-92, to snap a season-long three-game losing streak. Toronto has lost its last two home games after starting the season 9-0 at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors last three-game losing streak at home occurred in the 2015-16 season (November 29-December 5).
  • Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 22 points in his team's win over Chicago. It was his 13th time leading the Raptors outright in scoring this season — he had done so 10 times previously in his career, all last season.

