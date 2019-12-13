Houston
Rockets Rockets 17-8
130
December 13, 2019 - Final
Orlando
Magic Magic 11-14
107
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Rockets 28 34 34 34 130
Magic 22 33 23 29 107
Points
Harden HOU
54
Assists
Harden HOU
7
Rebounds
Tucker HOU
11

James Harden scores 54 points, Rockets rout Magic 130-107

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) James Harden found his 3-point shooting touch - again.

Harden scored 54 points, matching the team record of 10 3-pointers he set in Houston's last game in the Rockets' 130-107 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

''I just want to win,'' Harden said simply. ''Whatever it takes.''

Harden scored 50 or more for the fifth time this season and the fourth time in his last seven games. The rest of the NBA has combined for only five such games this season.

Harden was 10 of 15 from long range and 19 of 31 overall from the field. He also had a seven assists, five rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes, receiving a loud ovation from the Orlando crowd when he headed to the bench in the final minutes.

''I feel like we lost against just him tonight,'' Magic guard Evan Fournier said. ''He's the MVP for a reason. We talked about in pregame that he'll take shots, and we'll just live with the results. He did not miss tonight, period.''

Harden set the Houston record for 3-pointers with 10 in 18 attempts Wednesday night in a 55-point game in a victory at Cleveland.

''When he's shooting over the top like that, I don't know what you can do,'' Orlando coach Steve Clifford said.

Russell Westbrook added 23 points for Houston. The Rockets were 22 of 39 from 3-point range, setting a record for the most 3-pointers by any Magic opponent in franchise history.

''We just shot the ball extremely well,'' Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said. ''When James is like that, it's hard for anybody to really beat us . no matter what kind of defense you're going to throw, we've got guys.''

The Rockets pulled away in the second quarter, with Harden scoring 18 points, including Houston's last 11 for a 59-49 lead.

Fournier led Orlando with 27 points. Aaron Gordon added 21. The Magic have lost three straight after winning four in a row.

TIP-INS:

Rockets: Beat the Magic for the 12th time in the last 15 meetings. . Holds four of the top five spots for most made 3-pointers by a team this season . D'Antoni said he assumes his team will play Saturday without Westbrook, who sat out the second game of both of Houston's previous back-to-backs this season ...

Magic: Orlando was without C Nikola Vucevic for the 11th consecutive game because of a right ankle injury. . G Markelle Fultz returned after missing Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers with a stomach virus. . The Magic held their annual charity golf tournament Thursday to benefit the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation. More than $200,000 was raised.

UP NEXT:

Rockets: Host Detroit on Saturday night.

Magic: At New Orleans on Sunday.

NBA GAME BULLETS
Houston Rockets at Orlando Magic
@
  • The Rockets are 23-10 (.697) against the Magic since the start of the 2002-03 season, the second-best record by any team against Orlando over that span (Mavericks, 24-10).
  • The Rockets haven't been outrebounded in any of their last eight games. The last time they went nine straight games without being outrebounded was a nine-game streak from December 4-22, 1997.
  • James Harden has four 50-point games this year, the most by any player within his first 25 games of a season since Wilt Chamberlain in 1964-65 (7).
  • This season Clint Capela is averaging 14.1 points and 14.7 rebounds per game while shooting 65.1 percent from the field. In NBA history, the only player to average 14.0+ points and 14.0+ rebounds while shooting 60.0+ percent from the field over a full season is Wilt Chamberlain, who did so twice (1966-67 and 1971-72).
  • The Magic have lost their last two games by a single-digit margin, what has been a common theme for them this year: they have 10 losses by single digits this season, tied for second most in the NBA behind the Bulls (11).

