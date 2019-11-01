Detroit
Pistons Pistons 2-4
106
November 1, 2019 - Final
Chicago
Bulls Bulls 2-4
112
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Pistons 23 29 28 26 106
Bulls 30 27 29 26 112
Points
LaVine CHI
26
Assists
Rose DET
7
Rebounds
Drummond DET
24

LaVine scores 26 as Bulls beat Pistons 112-106

CHICAGO (AP) Trailing by one in the closing minutes, the Chicago Bulls were looking for someone to hit the big shots. Zach LaVine delivered the baskets they needed.

LaVine scored 26 points, Otto Porter Jr. added 22, and the Bulls overcame a big effort by Derrick Rose against his former team to beat the Detroit Pistons 112-106 on Friday night.

Rose delighted the hometown crowd with 23 points and seven assists. But the Bulls came away with the win after dropping three in a row while handing the Pistons their fourth loss in five games.

LaVine put Chicago ahead for good with back-to-back 3-pointers and added four free throws in the final 11.5 seconds.

''Somebody's got to step up to the plate,'' he said. ''I think I'm that dude.''

Porter did his part, shooting 8 of 12 and nailing three 3's. Wendell Carter Jr. added 16 points and 11 rebounds, and the Bulls snapped a seven-game losing streak against the Pistons.

ROSE'S RETURN

Rose got a loud ovation when he entered the game in the first quarter and heard those familiar ''MVP! MVP!'' chants from the Chicago crowd throughout the night. The South Side product flashed some of the old explosiveness that made him the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2008 and NBA's youngest MVP three years later, before injuries derailed his promising career with the Bulls.

''I felt the love out there,'' Rose said. ''I wish we would have gotten the win, but coming here is always special and playing here is always special.''

Andre Drummond led Detroit with 25 points and 24 rebounds - his third 20-20 game this season.

Luke Kennard scored 15 and made three 3-pointers. But the Pistons missed their first 14 from beyond the arc before he hit one late in the first half and were 6 of 29 in the game.

PULLING AWAY

Chicago, which led by as much as 16, trailed 100-99 after a layup by Tony Snell.

But LaVine responded by hitting back-to-back 3's to put the Bulls back on top 105-100 with three minutes left.

Chicago was clinging to a 107-104 lead with just over a minute remaining when Tomas Satoransky got called for traveling. But Rose missed a runner.

After LaVine missed a layup, Snell missed a 3 for Detroit. Carter then made 1 of 2 free throws with 17.5 seconds remaining to make it 108-104. Kennard then missed a 3, and LaVine hit two free throws, bumping the lead to six with 11.5 seconds left.

QUOTABLE

''He is as tough a cover in the league as there is right now, with his ability to split, his ability to burst, his ability to sneak and his ability to shoot the ball. I'm really happy for him.'' - Bulls coach Jim Boylen on Rose.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Despite the poor 3-point shooting, Detroit shot just over 48 percent overall. ... The Pistons still don't have a timetable for the return of star F Blake Griffin (left hamstring and posterior knee soreness), who has missed the first six games. ''Obviously, we're all hoping that it's sooner than later,'' said assistant Sidney Lowe, who handled pregame media duties with coach Dwane Casey a game-time decision because of an illness. ''He was out there on his own today doing some stuff.'' ... Casey worked the game.

Bulls: F Lauri Markkanen hurt his left side and missed the final 9:30 after being held out down the stretch two nights earlier at Cleveland. Markkanen could have returned to the game and does not expect the injury to linger. ... Boylen expects F Chandler Hutchison (strained left hamstring) to practice Saturday and travel with the team to Indiana for Sunday's game. He wasn't sure if the second-year pro will be ready to make his season debut against the Pacers. ... Rose wasn't the only former Bulls player to get a big ovation. The crowd greeted former teammate Joakim Noah with a big one when he was shown on the videoboard in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host Brooklyn on Saturday.

Bulls: Visit Indiana on Sunday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls
@
  • The Pistons have won seven straight games against the Bulls, tied for their third-longest winning streak ever against Chicago. They won nine straight against the Bulls from 2002-04 and eight straight from 2000-02.
  • Andre Drummond is averaging 21.0 points and 17.4 rebounds per game in his five games played this year. He's the first NBA player to average 20.0+ points and 17.0+ rebounds over his first five games of a season since David Robinson in 1994-95.
  • Drummond, Luke Kennard and Derrick Rose have all had a 30-point game this season, making the Pistons the only NBA team that has had three different players post a 30-point game this year.
  • The Bulls have allowed 100+ points in all five games so far this year. They will be looking to avoid allowing 100+ points in six straight games to start a season for the first time since 1985-86 (seven straight).
  • Chicago has been getting pounded on the glass lately, with a -65 rebound margin over its last four games. That's the worst rebound margin for the Bulls over any four-game span in the last 30 years.

