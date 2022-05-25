All Hornets 1st Round 2022 NBA Mock Draft 1.0

Projecting all 30 selections in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft.

1. Orlando Magic

The pick: F Jabari Smith (Auburn)

Analysis: There's some debate between Smith and Holmgren, but it feels like Orlando is leaning more toward Smith. He put together a really good workout at the combine and looks to be the choice for the Magic.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

The pick: F Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga)

Analysis: Holmgren gives Oklahoma City tremendous athleticism and ball-handling for a big. He can play multiple spots on the floor and can really shoot it. Potential franchise-changing pick here for OKC.

3. Houston Rockets

The pick: F Paolo Banchero (Duke)

Analysis: It's been widely reported that Banchero is expected to land in Houston. This will give Houston an intriguing frontcourt with Banchero and Alperen Sengun.

4. Sacramento Kings

The pick: F Keegan Murray (Iowa)

Anaylsis: This pick is likely to be traded by Sacramento. If so, Jaden Ivey is the likely target, but for now, they avoid taking a guard in Ivey or the risk for Shaedon Sharp. Murray is ready to contribute now.

5. Detroit Pistons

The pick: G Jaden Ivey (Purdue)

Analysis: The Pistons could use a solid point guard to pair with Cade Cunningham in the backcourt. Ivey fits the bill as an athletic, rim-pressuring guard.

6. Indiana Pacers

The pick: G Johnny Davis (Wisconsin)

Analysis: At number six, Davis is probably the last "safe" pick in the top ten. He's a well-rounded wing that is ready to contribute and is low maintenance. The Pacers need to hit on this pick and Davis makes the most sense here.

7. Portland Trail Blazers

The pick: C Jalen Duren (Memphis)

Analysis: Much like Sacramento at No. 4, the Trail Blazers are a candidate to trade out of this pick. For now, we'll attach them with Jalen Duren which gives them some insurance underneath incase Jusuf Nurkic leaves in free agency.

8. New Orleans Pelicans

The pick: G Benedict Mathurin (Arizona)

Analysis: Explosive playmaker on the offensive end that can take over a game at any moment. Mathurin is a good shooter that has shown he can play both on and off ball.

9. San Antonio Spurs

The pick: G Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky)

Analysis: Some concerning reports about Sharpe's attitude could see him slide out of the top five and right to the Spurs at No. 9. Another factor is that he's not as "NBA-ready" as you would like for him to be. The three teams ahead of the Spurs are in "win-now" mode and aren't interested in taking a risk.

10. Washington Wizards

The pick: G Dyson Daniels (G-League Ignite)

Analysis: Daniels is without a doubt the best defender in the draft. Washington desperately needs to get better on the defensive end and find a quality guard. This kills two birds with one stone.

11. New York Knicks

The pick: F Jeremy Sochan (Baylor)

Analysis: Versatile defender that fits in well with New York's system and defensive mindset. With Julius Randle potentially on the move, Sochan comes into play.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

The pick: F AJ Griffin (Duke)

Analysis: High risk, high reward here with Griffin. The Thunder need shooters and Griffin could end up being one of the better shooters in this class if he maximizes his potential and can stay healthy.

13. Charlotte Hornets

The pick: C Mark Williams (Duke)

Analysis: Williams has the best standing reach in recent draft history of 9'9" - better than Rudy Gobert. He fills an obvious need and has also shown some shooting potential. Low maintenance, doesn't need the ball, and does the little things well

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

The pick: G Ochai Agbaji (Kansas)

Analysis: Desperate for shooting, the Cavaliers would be able to select Ochai, who is ready to play right away. He's a two-way wing that fits into a switching system.

15. Charlotte Hornets

The pick: F Tari Eason (LSU)

Analysis: Athletic and long, high motor and massive hands (Kawhi Leonard's size). Switchy defense first guy with the potential to shoot it at a high clip (FT% and 3pt%). Potentially a Gerald Wallace comp, but don't love the feel for the game.

16. Atlanta Hawks

The pick: F E.J. Liddell (Ohio State)

Analysis: Likely to be traded considering Atlanta is looking for immediate help. Liddell is NBA-ready and could replace Gallinari minutes and cover for a John Collins trade - good defensive player.

17. Houston Rockets

The pick: F Ousmane Dieng (France)

Analysis: Dieng slides out of the lottery here. Very high upside player with elite size and length, but subpar athlete. He is more of a long-term investment and given Houston's past with international players, it makes sense.

18. Chicago Bulls

The pick: G Malaki Branham (Ohio State)

Analysis: Poor wing depth in Chicago and with LaVine potentially leaving, Branham fits as a need and upside pick.

19. Minnesota Timberwolves

The pick: G Jaden Hardy (G-League Ignite)

Analysis: Jamal Murray type guard. Why does this matter? Well, new President of Basketball Operations, Tim Connelly is from Denver. DeAngelo Russell and Pat Beverly are not long-term answers at point guard for Minnesota.

20. San Antonio Spurs

The pick: G Kendall Brown (Baylor)

Analysis: Brown has good size and is athletic for a wing. He's shown flashes of feel, he just needs the right development situation and what better place to develop than San Antonio?

21. Denver Nuggets

The pick: G Jalen Williams (South Carolina)

Analysis: Fill the Gary Harris role. The Nuggets need a defensive-minded shooting guard with some size and athleticism. Good cutter, too.

22. Memphis Grizzlies

The pick: F Nikola Jovic (Serbia)

Analysis: Elite shooter and passer which will help space the floor for Ja Morant. Decent rim protection and defense.

23. Brooklyn Nets

The pick: G TyTy Washington (Kentucky)

Analysis: Best playing off of better players. He's a little older and more mature even though he's a true freshman. The Nets could use some more ball-handlin behind Kyrie.

24. Milwaukee Bucks

The pick: G Blake Wesley (Notre Dame)

Analysis: The Bucks lack wing depth and Wesley has the potential to be a solid two-way player, good athlete.

25. San Antonio Spurs

The pick: G Pat Baldwin Jr. (UW-Milwaukee)

Analysis: Similar player to Davis Bertans who had success in San Antonio. Not much of an athlete, but not that's not essential in this system.

26. Dallas Mavericks

The pick: C Walker Kessler (Auburn)

Analysis: The Mavs need a rim protector behind Luka and Brunson. Kessler has also flashed potential to shoot it as well.

27. Miami Heat

The pick: G Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee)

Analysis: Miami needs point guard help with Lowry getting older. He would fit alongside the Heat's current core and competes well on defense for his size.

28. Golden State Warriors

The pick: F Jake LaRavia (Wake Forest)

Analysis: Very cerebral player that fits straight into Golden State's system and could be utilized as Draymond Green's back up. Fits well with the other young guys James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody.

29. Miami Heat

The pick: G Marjon Beauchamp (G-League Ignite)

Analysis: Doesn't need the ball, great work ethic, older prospect that's more ready physically, a perfect role player.

30. Oklahoma City Thunder

The pick: F Caleb Houstan (Michigan)

Analysis: Houstan chose not to participate, but did walk away reportedly with a promise from the Thunder of being drafted.

