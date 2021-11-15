Lakers: LA is Paying Luol Deng the Same Amount as These 3 Stars

Unfortunate, but there is a positive way to look at it.

There are a lot of really bad contracts that have been given to players throughout the course of NBA history. The Lakers certainly know a thing or two about bad deals. Just look back to 2014 for an example of that.

The Lakers gave Luol Deng $72 million over four years in free agency that year. That was the same year that they sign Timofey Mozgov to a $64 million after Kobe Bryant retired.

Deng played just 57 games with the Lakers after that deal was signed. He averaged 7.5 points per game and immediately proved to be a bust. Luke Walton chose to start Brandon Ingram over him, and his career in Los Angeles was essentially over.

But as bad as that contract was, looking at this year makes it feel a little bit better. Just a little bit. The Lakers signed a bunch of veterans to deals this offseason, and many of them are paying off in a big way.

In fact, they're paying 3 guys the same amount of money as Deng this year. Deng will make $5 million in retained salary for the 2021-22 year. DeAndre Jordan, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwight Howard are making a combined $5,007,534 with the Lakers.

Of those 3, Dwight and Melo have been by far the most impactful. Anthony is averaging 47 percent from three-point range and putting up 16 points per game at age 37. So while the Deng contract still hurts, it's all about perspective.