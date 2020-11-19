SI.com
Dallas Basketball
HomeNewsMavs Step Back PodcastDBcom Boards
Search

Mavs Draft at No. 36: 'D-First' Tyler Bey of Colorado

Matthew Postins

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks ended up with a third rookie on Wednesday night, acquiring Colorado’s Tyler Bey at No. 36 overall as part of the Josh Richardson-Seth Curry trade.

The Mavs acquired the pick after trading Curry to the Philadelphia 76ers for Richardson. The 76ers conveyed the No. 36 overall pick to Dallas as part of the trade.

The Mavs ended up with a haul on Wednesday night, taking Arizona wing Josh Green with the No. 18 overall pick (a pick that, at one point, was rumored to be conveyed to Oklahoma City for acquiring Dalino Gallinari) and Stanford guard Tyrell Terry with the No. 31 overall pick. The Mavericks received that pick four years ago in a trade to acquire Andrew Bogut from the Golden State Warriors.

READ MORE: Mavs Draft Arizona Wing Josh Green - Who Thinks It's 'A Great Fit'

Bey, 6-foot-7, like Green, would give the Mavs some help on the defensive side of the floor. Bey was named the 2019-20 Pac-12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year, along with earning league All-Defensive Team and All-Pac-12 Second Team honors. He was Colorado’s second Defensive Player of the Year in any conference, joining Andre Roberson who earned the Pac-12’s honor in 2012-13.

READ MORE: Mavs Draft At No. 31: 'Steal Tyrell Terry of Stanford

But he can also give Dallas some help on the offensive side. In three seasons with Colorado, Bey finished as one of seven Buffs to finish their career with 1,000 points and 800 rebounds. His career averages were 11.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks. He also ended his CU career No. 8 in rebounds (800), No. 9 in double-doubles (31) and No. 10 in blocked shots (102). 

In his final season in Boulder, Bey averaged 13.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks. He led the Buffaloes in rebounds, steals and blocks that season. He was also their second-leading scorer.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mavs Draft Board Pod: Bane, Green or Bey - Which Prospect Tops the List?

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg is joined by DallasBasketball.com’s NBA draft expert Richard Stayman to talk about which players the Dallas Mavericks should consider drafting if they end up keeping their two draft picks.

Dalton Trigg

by

Allegrodish

NBA Draft Pod: Mavs 'Win The Night' With Green, Terry, Bey & Richardson Acquisitions

After staying relatively quiet this entire week up to this point, the Dallas Mavericks ended up hitting a home rum in the NBA Draft on Wednesday night, drafting Josh Green, Tyrell Terry and Tyler Bey, while also acquiring Josh Richardson from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Dalton Trigg

What The Dallas Mavs Are Getting (And Giving) in The NBA Draft Night Josh Richardson Trade

What The Dallas Mavs Are Getting (And Giving) in The NBA Draft Night Josh Richardson Trade

Mike Fisher

BREAKING: Mavs Trading Seth Curry For Josh Richardson and Pick - NBA Rumor Tracker

BREAKING: Mavs Trading Seth Curry For Josh Richardson and Pick - NBA Rumor Tracker

Mike Fisher

Mavs Draft at No. 31: Tyrell Terry of Stanford

Dallas Mavs Draft at No. 31: Guard Tyrell Terry of Stanford

Matthew Postins

Mavs Select Arizona Wing Josh Green With the 18th Pick In the 2020 NBA Draft

Dallas Mavs Draft Arizona Wing Josh Green - Who Thinks It's 'A Great Fit'

Matt Galatzan

VIDEO: 'It's 33% Each Way' - A Donnie Mavs Misdirect On NBA Draft Night

VIDEO: 'It's 33% Each Way' - A GM Donnie Nelson Misdirect From the Dallas Mavericks On NBA Draft Night

Mike Fisher

Mavs Draft Big Board: Who Does Dallas Desire at 18 and 31?

The NBA Draft is finally upon us, and the Mavs are in prime position to make some noise. So what direction could they take on draft night?

Richard Stayman

Center Willie Cauley-Stein Opts Out of his Dallas Mavs Contract

Center Willie Cauley-Stein Opts Out of his Dallas Mavs Contract

Mike Fisher

Hot Spot: Scouting DFW Prospects In NBA Draft

DFW has been growing in the basketball landscape, and could take another step forward in the 2020 NBA Draft

Richard Stayman