Mavs Draft at No. 36: 'D-First' Tyler Bey of Colorado

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks ended up with a third rookie on Wednesday night, acquiring Colorado’s Tyler Bey at No. 36 overall as part of the Josh Richardson-Seth Curry trade.

The Mavs acquired the pick after trading Curry to the Philadelphia 76ers for Richardson. The 76ers conveyed the No. 36 overall pick to Dallas as part of the trade.

The Mavs ended up with a haul on Wednesday night, taking Arizona wing Josh Green with the No. 18 overall pick (a pick that, at one point, was rumored to be conveyed to Oklahoma City for acquiring Dalino Gallinari) and Stanford guard Tyrell Terry with the No. 31 overall pick. The Mavericks received that pick four years ago in a trade to acquire Andrew Bogut from the Golden State Warriors.

Bey, 6-foot-7, like Green, would give the Mavs some help on the defensive side of the floor. Bey was named the 2019-20 Pac-12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year, along with earning league All-Defensive Team and All-Pac-12 Second Team honors. He was Colorado’s second Defensive Player of the Year in any conference, joining Andre Roberson who earned the Pac-12’s honor in 2012-13.

But he can also give Dallas some help on the offensive side. In three seasons with Colorado, Bey finished as one of seven Buffs to finish their career with 1,000 points and 800 rebounds. His career averages were 11.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks. He also ended his CU career No. 8 in rebounds (800), No. 9 in double-doubles (31) and No. 10 in blocked shots (102).

In his final season in Boulder, Bey averaged 13.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks. He led the Buffaloes in rebounds, steals and blocks that season. He was also their second-leading scorer.