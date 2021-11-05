Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Pascal Siakam Return Nears Ahead of Schedule

    The Toronto Raptors are expecting to have Pascal Siakam back a little ahead of schedule with a possible return scheduled for next week
    Author:

    Pascal Siakam is hitting all the check marks on his road to recovery, Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Friday.

    The 27-year-old forward has been sidelined since the end of last season when he suffered a torn left labrum against the Memphis Grizzlies that required offseason surgery. The team had said it would be about a five-month recovery which would have Siakam back at some point in November.

    "Everything's checked out really good," Nurse said. "Everything where he's supposed to be or maybe even a little ahead. ... I would imagine maybe next week we'll see him on the court. I'm not quite sure yet in what capacity. I think there's some of that to be ironed out."

    Nurse mentioned a possible minutes limit for Siakam when he returns to the lineup. He wouldn't say how he'd like to configure the rotation, but said with so much up in the air he'll likely take a closer look at that next week.

    Recommended Articles

    Decision Time for Bonga & Dekker

    The Raptors will have a roster decision to make later tonight with Sam Dekker and Isaac Bonga's contracts becoming guaranteed on Saturday. There is no real need to make waive either of the forwards, but Toronto is about $1 million into the luxury tax, and waiving either Dekker or Bonga would dip the organization below the tax threshold.

    Nurse said he would take a closer look at that decision following Friday's game.

    Further Reading

    New contracts have allowed Khem Birch & Gary Trent Jr. to thrive this season

    Raptors not taking winning for granted after disappointing 2020-21 campaign

    Crafty Fred VanVleet leads Raptors to 5th straight victory

    USATSI_17028475_168390270_lowres
    News

    Pascal Siakam Return Nears Ahead of Schedule

    just now
    Raptors Photo
    News

    Raptors Finding Success Through International Diversity

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_15989031_168390270_lowres
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Cavaliers

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17035310_168390270_lowres
    News

    New Contracts Have Allowed Khem Birch & Gary Trent Jr. to Thrive This Season

    Nov 4, 2021
    USATSI_17052124_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors' Scottie Barnes Cleared to Return

    Nov 4, 2021
    USATSI_17063533_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Enjoying the Moment as Crucial Early Season Wins Pile Up

    Nov 4, 2021
    USATSI_17087548_168390270_lowres
    News

    Crafty Fred VanVleet Leads Raptors to 5th Straight Victory

    Nov 3, 2021
    USATSI_16454678_168390270_lowres
    News

    Nick Nurse Says a WNBA Team in Toronto Would be 'Wildly Successful'

    Nov 3, 2021