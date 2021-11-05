Pascal Siakam Return Nears Ahead of Schedule

Pascal Siakam is hitting all the check marks on his road to recovery, Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Friday.

The 27-year-old forward has been sidelined since the end of last season when he suffered a torn left labrum against the Memphis Grizzlies that required offseason surgery. The team had said it would be about a five-month recovery which would have Siakam back at some point in November.

"Everything's checked out really good," Nurse said. "Everything where he's supposed to be or maybe even a little ahead. ... I would imagine maybe next week we'll see him on the court. I'm not quite sure yet in what capacity. I think there's some of that to be ironed out."

Nurse mentioned a possible minutes limit for Siakam when he returns to the lineup. He wouldn't say how he'd like to configure the rotation, but said with so much up in the air he'll likely take a closer look at that next week.

Decision Time for Bonga & Dekker

The Raptors will have a roster decision to make later tonight with Sam Dekker and Isaac Bonga's contracts becoming guaranteed on Saturday. There is no real need to make waive either of the forwards, but Toronto is about $1 million into the luxury tax, and waiving either Dekker or Bonga would dip the organization below the tax threshold.

Nurse said he would take a closer look at that decision following Friday's game.

Further Reading

New contracts have allowed Khem Birch & Gary Trent Jr. to thrive this season

Raptors not taking winning for granted after disappointing 2020-21 campaign

Crafty Fred VanVleet leads Raptors to 5th straight victory