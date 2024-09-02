Spurs Starter, Monday, September 2, 2024: Victor Wembanyama 'Fully Immersed' In Offseason Workouts
Fifty days remain until the beginning of the 2024-25 NBA season, and the San Antonio Spurs will certainly be a team under close watch as they look to find success in a loaded Western Conference.
And leading the charge? Second-year star Victor Wembanyama. The player who, according to The Athletic, has been ramping up his offseason workload to prepare.
"He took a short time off after the season ended," Shams Charania reported early in the offseason. "He's already begun two-a-day workouts, he's been at it for weeks now, he's been fully immersed in their offseason so far in their workouts in San Antonio."
Beyond that, Wembanyama recently returned to San Antonio and hasn't left the gym. It isn't surprising, but it's certainly a good sign for the Silver & Black, especially considering where Wembanyama finished last season.
Now, here are some headlines:
THE NEWS
1. READ: SHOULD KELDON JOHNSON CONTINUE TO WEAR NO. 3 NEXT SEASON?
With Keldon Johnson and Chris Paul both wearing No. 3 throughout their careers, a decision must be made on who will wear it next season for the San Antonio Spurs.
Read the full story at the link above.
2. WATCH: VICTOR WEMBANYAMA'S NBA 2K25 RATING & MORE ON JOE GAITHER
This week's edition of "The Joe Gaither Show" features Matt Guzman and Joe Gaither discussing the San Antonio Spurs' NBA 2K25 ratings, Stephon Castle's role and a number controversy.
Watch the latest episode of The San Antonio Minute below:
3. READ: WILL WEMBANYAMA BE 'LINKED TO LAKERS' IN 2 YEARS?
Podcast culture's recent explosion has provided no shortage of thoughts from media personalities, current players and former legends. Unfortunately, not all of them are welcome — or sensible, for that matter.
In a recent podcast episode, former San Antonio Spurs legend Robert Horry went no holds barred on the state of the young team as it relates to 20-year-old star Victor Wembanyama.
Read the full story at the link above.
THE DRAFT
Now that the 2024 NBA Draft is over, you can check out the newest Spurs and what they might bring to the team next season and down the road. Below are the some stories about the rookies selected:
Round 1, Pick No. 4: Stephon Castle
- Stephon Castle, With Humility, Is Ready For Rookie Season
- Stephon Castle's Fitting Connection to Tim Duncan
- Who Should Spurs' Starting Point Guard Be On Opening Night?
- How Will Chris Paul Mentor Stephon Castle?
Round 2, Pick No. 36: Juan Núñez
Round 2, Pick No. 48: Harrison Ingram
- Despite Loss, Spurs Looking to Finish Summer League Strong
- Who Deserves 2-Way Contracts After Summer League?
- Harrison Ingram Ready To ‘Achieve His Dreams’ After Signing With Spurs
THE SCHEDULE
There are 50 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
AROUND THE NBA
Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:
- Anthony Edwards Receives Praiseful Moniker From Kevin Durant
- TNT Files Lawsuit Against NBA For Breaching Contract
- LeBron James' Agent Rich Paul Reportedly Opposed Trade to GSW
- Ex-Grizzlies Star Tony Allen Reveals Comical Exchange With Steph Curry
- Carmelo Anthony Speaks On Jayson Tatum's Olympic Benching
Also, be sure to follow along with Spurs On SI's NBA tracker, with more detailed breakdowns of major league news and updates.
THE CLOSER
