Spurs Starter, Sunday, September 1, 2024: Will Victor Wembanyama Will Be 'Linked to Lakers' In 2 Years?

Matt Guzman

Feb 23, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) moves the ball against San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
Feb 23, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) moves the ball against San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Happy Sunday, Por Vida fans, and happy September! Welcome to your evening Spurs Starter.

Podcast culture's recent explosion has provided no shortage of thoughts from media personalities, current players and former legends. Unfortunately, not all of them are welcome — or sensible, for that matter.

In a recent podcast episode, former San Antonio Spurs legend Robert Horry went no holds barred on the state of the young team as it relates to 20-year-old star Victor Wembanyama.

The seven-time champion not only alluded to a potential change of scenery for the young star should no progress be made in the Spurs' pursuit of Western Conference contention, but named another one of his former teams in the process.

Former NBA player Robert Horry at in season tournament championship final between the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers.
Dec 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Former NBA player Robert Horry looks on before the In-Season Tournament Championship final between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Indiana Pacers at T-Mobile Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

"Give it two, three seasons," Horry said, "especially if the Spurs aren’t doing anything or Wemby may not be ‘happy,' (you're) going to see his name connected to the Lakers."

Some saw the former player's comments as a jab at the fanbase that tends to dream big and think little, but if there's anything to be taken from the short clip, it's that the statement was weightless.

The Spurs are likely to make strides with Wembanyama at the center of their franchise, and on top of that, it would take quite the deal to send him away from the Silver & Black, who are sure to offer the French phenom as much money as they can when the time comes.

Now, here are some headlines:

THE NEWS

THE SCHEDULE

There are 51 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.

Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:

San Antonio Spurs Preseason

Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)

Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)

San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule

Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets

Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks

Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers

Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers

Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies

Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break

Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons

March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers

April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors

