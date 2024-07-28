Spurs Starter, Sunday, July 28, 2024: Oscar Wembanyama Competes at NBA Academy Games in Atlanta
Happy Sunday, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your afternoon Spurs Starter.
While his older brother was busy training and preparing for a run at a gold medal in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, 17-year-old Oscar Wembanyama took a trip to Atlanta to participate in a tournament of his own.
NBA Academy held its annual NBA Academy Games two weeks ago, which allowed young teams from across the globe — along with a few United States-based squads — to compete at a high level. At the event were two teams from Africa, a team from Latin America and three Nike circuit teams, among others.
Wembanyama was invited to compete on NBA Academy's select squad, helping it finish second overall after multiple days of pool play and a knockout stage. NBA Global Academy out of Canberra,
Australia took home the title after defeating the select team 91-84.
In six total games, Wembanyama tallied 21 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals and four blocks.
He showed a sense of versatility in every game he appeared in — though there are pieces of his game still yet to develop — and should continue to do so as he marches toward what could very well be a spot in the NBA in a few seasons, just like his brother. But don't get it twisted.
He wants to be himself.
Not just the younger brother of a superstar.
“I don’t particularly feel in (Victor’s) shadow," the forward said of his own basketball career before his brother was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs. "My goal is not to do exactly like him but to write my own story, as beautiful as possible.”
1. READ: KENNY TREVINO COMMENDS ALREADY-ROSTERED SPURS AT SUMMER LEAGUE
The San Antonio Spurs had a productive showing in Las Vegas behind new faces looking to prove themselves and some already guaranteed a spot on next season's roster, which summer league coach Kenny Trevino appreciated.
2. WATCH: CAN WEMBANYAMA MAKE OLYMPIC HISTORY WITH TEAM FRANCE?
"The Joe Gaither Show" returns this week with Matt Guzman to talk about the Spurs' offseason as excitement mounts for the upcoming year. Guzman and Gaither discuss Team France, the NBA on Amazon, Stephon Castle and Chris Paul and grade the Spurs' front office for the work done this offseason.
3. READ: TRE JONES FINES STEADY ROLE IN SPURS' YOUNG ROTATION
San Antonio Spurs point guard Tre Jones was effective when running the offense last season, providing exactly what the team needed from him given its inconsistency at the position.
There are 88 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule has yet to be released, but the entire preseason schedule — also still a ways away — has.
There, the team will get its first chance to hit the floor with a complete roster. Also of note, Victor Wembanyama and Team France are competing at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for both sets of games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff at 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff at 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff at 7 p.m.)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff at 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff at 7 p.m.)
Team France Olympic Slate
July 27: France vs. Brazil (W 78-66)
July 30: France vs. Japan (Tipoff at 12:15 p.m.)
Aug. 2: France vs. Germany (Tipoff at 2 p.m.)
