Spurs Starter, Thursday, August 22, 2024: Longtime Spurs Play-By-Play Announcer Bill Land Retires After 21 Years
Happy Thursday, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your morning Spurs Starter.
Yesterday, the voice of the San Antonio Spurs finally hung up the headset. After 21 seasons alongside Sean Elliott calling Spurs games with his iconic voice, Land will head to retirement with a plethora of awards, but perhaps more importantly, memories.
“Bill has been a core member of the Spurs family, not only for us but for the fans who listen to him each season,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment's Senior Director of Broadcasting Mike Kickirillo said. “His iconic voice and character have cemented him in history among our beloved Spurs legends.
"We’ll be forever grateful to him for bringing over 20 years of dedication to our team and fans."
Amid a cancer diagnosis last year, Land plans to retire with his family in San Antonio, where he will continue to keep track of the Spurs as they continue their hopeful ascent in the Western Conference.
While calling plays, Land was inducted into the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Hall of Fame in 2021 and received a Lone Star Sports Emmy for his work on the Spurs' return to action during the pandemic in 2020. His awards speak for themselves, but so did his voice.
Fans may not get to hear his "Oh Mama!" calls for games moving forward, but his impact on the team was certainly palpable. And for that, he's thankful.
“I feel truly blessed to have had a dream job with the best production crew in the league and the best analyst in the NBA, Sean Elliott." Land said. "As I move into the fourth quarter of my life, I want to thank everyone, especially Spurs fans, for their incredible support over the years."
The Spurs will honor Land during their home opener against the Houston Rockets on Oct. 26.
THE SCHEDULE
There are 61 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
